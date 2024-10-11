From Reporting to Rebuilding: Yvonne Wenger’s Mission with the Archdiocese

In a world where news coverage often highlights the worst in society, Yvonne Wenger stands as a beacon of hope, bringing light to the darkest corners of Baltimore. As the Director of Public Relations for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Yvonne’s path to this role was anything but conventional. With a 20-year career as a newspaper reporter, including nearly a decade at The Baltimore Sun, Yvonne covered stories that exposed deep-seated issues of poverty, violence, and systemic injustice in the community. But in 2020, she decided it was time for a change. She wanted to do more than just report on challenges – she wanted to be part of solutions.

“I was looking for an opportunity to make an impact,” Yvonne recalls. “I wanted to use my life for good, to be a force for good. Working for the Archdiocese allows me to directly impact communities in a positive way, moving beyond just writing about issues to actually being involved in efforts that provide real solutions.”

Since joining the Archdiocese in December 2021, Yvonne has been instrumental in shaping and leading initiatives that touch the lives of the most vulnerable. Her work is particularly focused on two critical areas: Grief Ministry and Mental Wellness Ministry. These programs not only provide practical assistance but also embody the Church’s mission to offer compassion, hope, and healing to those in need.

One of Yvonne’s most impactful roles is her involvement with Grief Ministry, a program designed to support families who have lost loved ones to violence. Living in Baltimore, Yvonne is no stranger to the tragic consequences of the city’s high homicide rate. She and her family reside just a few miles from neighborhoods where violence is most intense, and she is deeply committed to making a difference.

Grief Ministry offers more than just sympathy – it provides tangible support in the form of care packages to the families of homicide victims. These packages, filled with fresh groceries and other essentials, are delivered by homicide survivor advocates from the Baltimore Police Department and Roberta’s House, a nonprofit organization that provides services to grieving families. But as Yvonne explains, the care packages are just the beginning.

“The groceries help, but it’s about so much more than that,” Yvonne says. “These packages allow advocates to get a literal foot in the door in the immediate aftermath of a murder. They establish trust and build relationships with families, many of whom are suddenly caring for their grandchildren after losing their own children. It’s a small gesture, but it opens the door to providing much-needed emotional and spiritual support.”

One of the most poignant examples of Grief Ministry’s impact came after the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting in July 2023, where 22 people were shot, and two young lives were tragically lost. The day after the shooting, parishioners at the Church of the Nativity took up a collection, raising $15,000 to support the victims’ families. Through Grief Ministry’s established connections, Yvonne was able to ensure that this money had an immediate, direct, and meaningful impact.

“We were able to cover funeral costs for one of the young victims, help families who were sitting vigil at their children’s hospital beds to pay their back rent, and even assist a witness who needed to relocate for her safety,” Yvonne recalls. “It was about providing immediate, life-changing help in the face of unimaginable tragedy.”

Support from the Church of the Nativity didn’t stop there. The parish has continued to be a major supporter of Grief Ministry, regularly organizing donation drop-offs of groceries and other essentials. Recently, Yvonne and her family filled every inch of their SUV with groceries collected by Nativity parishioners, which were then delivered to the ministry’s pantry at Holy Cross in Federal Hill.

“This ministry is about doing something tangible in the face of violence,” Yvonne explains. “It’s about showing up, week after week, to show these families that they are not alone, that they are loved, and that God is with them, even in their darkest moments.”

In addition to her work with Grief Ministry, Yvonne is also deeply involved in the Archdiocese’s Mental Wellness Ministry – a program that has become increasingly important. Launched during the pandemic, Mental Wellness Ministry aims to address the rising mental health challenges in the community, particularly among young people.

“Mental health struggles affect all of us, either personally or through someone we love,” Yvonne says. “Mental Wellness Ministry is about providing spiritual accompaniment and support, helping people find hope and healing within their faith community.”

The ministry’s first major project was a Mental Health First Aid training initiative, made possible from a $135,000 grant from the state’s Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Administration. Despite significant delays due to a cyberattack on the state’s systems, Yvonne and a dedicated network of volunteers managed to train nearly 1,000 people across the Archdiocese. These volunteers included Catholic school educators, parish office managers, and pastors, all of whom are now equipped to respond to mental health crises within their communities.

“That was just phase one,” Yvonne explains. “The response we received was overwhelming, and it showed us that there is a real need for this kind of ministry. The sky’s the limit in terms of what we can accomplish, but we need more resources to take it to the next level.”

Yvonne is particularly passionate about the possibility of expanding Mental Wellness Ministry to include pastoral mental health centers throughout the Archdiocese. These centers would provide professional counseling services that align with Catholic values, offering parents a trusted resource for their children’s mental health needs.

“Parents worry about finding a counselor who understands and respects their Catholic values,” Yvonne says. “By creating these centers, we could offer a place where families can find the support they need, grounded in their faith. It’s an ambitious goal, but one that I believe is absolutely necessary – and possible.”

Yvonne’s dedication to Mental Wellness Ministry is not just professional—it’s deeply personal. She shares the story of a woman who, after losing a loved one to suicide, felt abandoned by the Church. Years later, this woman learned about the Archdiocese’s Mental Health First Aid trainings and decided to give the Church another chance.

“She told me that the Church was suddenly relevant in her life again,” Yvonne says. “She came back to Mass, back to the sacraments, because she felt that the Church was finally addressing an issue that mattered to her. That’s the kind of impact this ministry can have – it can bring people back to their faith, back to hope.”

None of this work would be possible without the generous support of donors. Yvonne is quick to emphasize the critical role that donations play in sustaining and expanding these ministries. Whether it’s funding a gun buyback event, providing fresh groceries for a grieving family, or supporting the training of mental health first responders, every dollar makes a difference.

“We recently held our second gun buyback event, where we collected 284 guns,” Yvonne says. “While gun buybacks are controversial and not a singular solution to violence, they do get unwanted firearms out of homes, preventing them from being used in suicides, domestic violence incidents, or other crimes. The remaining funds from the event, nearly $40,000, will go directly to supporting Grief Ministry and other related needs.”

Yvonne’s work also highlights the importance of consistent, ongoing support. A Catholic donor from Harford County, who initially gave $35,000 to support the Mental Health First Aid trainings, was so impressed with the results that he donated an additional $25,000 the following year. This funding allowed the ministry to organize a St. Dymphna retreat, which brought together over 200 people to learn about mental health, participate in Mass, and explore how they could bring mental health ministries to their own parishes.

“There’s so much more we can do if we have the resources,” Yvonne says. “We’re just getting started, but with more support, we can really grow these ministries and reach even more people in need.”

Yvonne’s work is a testament to the profound impact that one person can have when driven by faith, compassion, and a desire to serve others. Through her leadership, the Archdiocese of Baltimore continues to bring hope and healing to those who need it most.

“The Church is alive and at work every single day,” Yvonne says. “There is a correlation between faith and hope, and people who live a life connected to their faith find purpose. That’s the good stuff.”

As Yvonne’s story illustrates, the work of the Archdiocese’s Grief and Mental Wellness Ministries is making a real difference in the lives of countless individuals and families. But there is so much more to be done, and your support is crucial.

“Every bit helps,” Yvonne emphasizes. “Together, we can continue to show God’s love to those who are suffering, and bring light to the darkest places in our community.”

As we continue to see the transformative work of Grief and Mental Wellness Ministries, it’s important to remember that assistance is always nearby. The Archdiocese of Baltimore provides an array of services and resources for those in need, from emergency financial assistance to access to spiritual and mental health support. Through one such initiative, Help Is Here, the Archdiocese is committed to walking alongside individuals and families facing life’s most difficult challenges, and leverages employee assistance programs, county mental health offices, and other partners to offer hope and compassion in times of crisis.

Please visit www.archbalt.org/help-is-here to learn more about how you can find support or become part of this vital mission of care and solidarity.

Together, we can build a stronger, more compassionate community.

