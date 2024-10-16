For Immediate Release

October 16, 2024

Esteemed Leader in Education Named to Head-up Search Committee

Baltimore, MD – Dr. Nancy S. Grasmick has been named as the Chair of the Search Committee for the next Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Dr. Grasmick is a distinguished leader in the field of education, with a remarkable career dedicated to advancing innovative education and leadership programs. Her extensive experience as the State Superintendent of Maryland Public Schools for twenty years, her advocacy for students and her impact on education policy make her an exceptional choice to lead the search committee. Dr. Grasmick’s leadership, combined with her commitment to fostering inclusive and effective educational environments, will undoubtedly guide the committee in selecting a superintendent who will uphold the values and traditions of our Catholic faith that drive our students’ exceptional success.

The Committee Members include:

Dr. Nancy Grasmick, Board Chair, Presidential Scholar at Towson University, former Maryland School Superintendent

Monsignor Rick Hilgartner, Pastor Saint Joseph Parish and School, Cockeysville; administrator of the Catholic community of Saint Francis Xavier

Sr. Rita Michelle Proctor, Superior General, Oblate Sisters of Providence

Mary Beth Lennon, President, Mercy High School

Holly Carnevale, Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP

Greg Farno, Chancellor of Education, Archdiocese of Baltimore, former regional president of Truist Financial Corporation

Joann Pelipesky, Ex Officio, Executive Director of Human Resources, Archdiocese of Baltimore,

“We are confident that with the support of our executive search firm, Catholic Recruiter Associates, Dr. Grasmick and the members of the search committee will work towards selecting a superintendent who will uphold and further enhance the high standards and values of our Archdiocesan Catholic Schools,” says Chancellor of Schools Greg Farno.

Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens announced her retirement in September 2024 and will remain in the position through June 2025.

About Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic Schools: Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore provide a Christ-centered education that is academically excellent and empowers students to reach their full potential–spiritually, intellectually, physically, socially, and morally. There are 39 archdiocesan Catholic schools located in nine jurisdictions throughout Maryland, including the city and county of Baltimore. The 34 elementary schools and 5 high schools enroll almost 17,000 students and are vibrant communities of faith and learning. Additionally, there are 12 Independent Catholic High schools and 6 independent elementary/middle schools in the archdiocese, serving over 8,000 students. Independent Catholic Schools are privately owned, operated, and incorporated. All schools comply with applicable teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. For more information on Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, please visit Archbalt.org/schools.

Christian Kendzierski

410.547.5378

christian.kendzierski@archbalt.org