Statement from Archbishop Lori: Verdict on Derek Chauvin Trial

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

(Baltimore, MD) — The just verdict reached in the Derek Chauvin trial should lead to more than a sigh of relief. On the contrary, it should spur us on in the peaceful but persistent struggle for racial justice, for genuine police reform, and towards the creation of peaceful cities and neighborhoods. As citizens, we must insist on the elimination of all forms of racism in our societal structures. Let us take personal responsibility in overcoming racism, prejudice, and other injustices. Let us also unite in praying for George Floyd, his family and all victims of racial violence and in praying for peace and calm in our communities.

###

Media Contact

Christian Kendzierski

ck@archbalt.org

410-547-5378 (office)