Archdiocese of Baltimore and Whiting-Turner Partner to Host Holiday Party for Poppleton Community Children

The Archdiocese of Baltimore Department of Catholic Schools and the Office of Community Affairs, along with Whiting-Turner, will be hosting a Christmas party for the children of the Poppleton neighborhood on Friday, December 13th, at the University of Maryland BioPark from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Students from Ss. James and John and Holy Angels Catholic School will also be invited to attend.

The Christmas party is a joint effort by the Archdiocese of Baltimore and Whiting-Turner, the design-build contractor for Mother Mary Lange Catholic School, to strengthen the relationship with the Poppleton community. Children of the Poppleton and surrounding communities, along with current Ss. James and John and Holy Angels Catholic School students, will be primarily served by Mother Mary Lange Catholic School, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021 in the Poppleton neighborhood.

“I am excited to partner with Whiting-Turner and the University of Maryland BioPark to host a Christmas party for children living in the Poppleton community. This will be a great opportunity to get to know some of the future students of Mother Mary Lange Catholic School and build relationships with members of the community in a social setting,” said Dr. Donna Hargens, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The theme of the Christmas party will be “Healthy Eating Around the Holidays,” and will feature guest speaker, Ms. Stacey Senter, MS, RD, LDN, a dietician at the University of Maryland Medical Center. More than 100 children are expected to attend the Christmas party and will each receive a gift bag with winter hats and gloves, along with healthy snacks and other treats.

