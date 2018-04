featuring

The Reverend Raphael Gamaliel Warnock, Ph. D.

Senior Pastor, Ebenezer Baptist Church

Atlanta, Georgia

ALL ARE WELCOME

Cathedral of Mary Our Queen

5200 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210

Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7pm

The Rev. Dr. Raphael Gamaliel Warnock serves as Senior Pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, spiritual home of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

To learn more about the service, CLICK HERE.