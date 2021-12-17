Archbishop Lori on the shooting of Baltimore Police Officer Holley

Archbishop William E. Lori released the following statement on the Dec. 16 shooting of Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley:

“I join together with so many across our city in praying for the healing and recovery of Officer Keona Holley. In both her prior work as a nurse and her current career in law enforcement, Officer Holley has served and continues to serve the needs of our community.

Likewise, we pray for her fellow officers who dedicate themselves to the safety of our city.

Finally, we call for prayer and action to address the root causes of violence in our city. Working together may we help to build a safe and healthy community that serves the interests of all its citizens.

May God bless Officer Holley and her family and all those who serve our city and state.”