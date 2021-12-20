Statement on Father Roger Brito Fernández

For Immediate Release

December 20, 2021

Father Roger Brito Fernández, who served St. Philip Neri and St. Clement I Pastorate and St. Gabriel Catholic Church, is returning to his home diocese in Pucallpa, Peru. Father Brito does not have permission to engage in priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The Archdiocese of Baltimore is working with the Community of Mato Grosso on naming a replacement. Fr. Brito has been asked to return to Peru because he was not sufficiently supportive of Archdiocesan policies.



