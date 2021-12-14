An Advent message from Archbishop Lori

Dear Friends in Christ,

During this Advent season as we prepare for Christmas, we long for the coming of our Savior, the light brightly visible who can break through the darkness of suffering, sin, and death. For many of us, however, this season intended for prayerful preparation can sometimes grow into a time of panicked preparation. Getting ready for family celebrations, attending parties, and buying gifts for friends and loved ones, the Advent season can often be “hectic” rather than “holy.”

Even our best-intended plans to prepare ourselves spiritually by praying as a family around the Advent wreath, going to confession or spending added time in prayer, can sometimes seem like yet another “to-do list” piled onto an already-busy schedule. Perhaps the best thing we can do, is to do less and to focus more, to see more what our God has done for us, what he desires to offer us, and he is present among us.

Throughout this “Year of the Eucharist” we have been focusing on the ways we encounter the presence of the Lord. As we prepare to celebrate the Lord’s birth at Christmas, it helps to recall that the person we encounter through the Eucharist is the eternal Son of God who became flesh in the womb of the Virgin Mary. He suffered, died and rose for us. He is the one whom we encounter and whom we receive. He gives himself to us. He comes to save us. This is not just what we share at Christmas, but at every Mass. So when we think of giving and receiving gifts, what better gift can we ask for … or give, other than an encounter with the Son of God?

This Advent, we can share this gift by inviting someone we know – maybe even a relative – to attend Mass with us. As St. Pope John Paul II said, “Your faith will help you realize that it is Jesus Himself Who is present in the Blessed Sacrament, waiting for you and calling you to spend one special specific hour with Him each week.”

In this Year of the Eucharist, may we enkindle our desire to encounter Christ’s presence which we behold and receive in the Blessed Sacrament and invite others to share in this mystery. During these days of Advent, let us keep in mind that preparing our hearts is not just about “doing more” but perhaps doing less, slowing down and paying attention. May Christmas find us more aware of God’s saving presence among us.

May you and your loved ones have a blessed and holy season of Advent and a joyous Christmas.

With kindest personal regards, I am

Faithfully in Christ,

Most Reverend William E. Lori

Archbishop of Baltimore

For more resources on Advent, visit www.archbalt.org/advent-2021