Day of Prayer for an end to the pandemic is May 14

Pope Francis called on all people of good will to join together for a world day of prayer, fasting and works of charity to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

The day of prayer will be May 14.

In announcing the special event May 3, Pope Francis said:

“(S)ince prayer is a universal value, I have accepted the proposal of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity for believers of all religions to unite spiritually this May 14 for a day of prayer, fasting and works of charity, to implore God to help humanity overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Remember: May 14, all believers together, believers of different traditions, to pray, fast and perform works of charity.”