Laudato Si’ Week is May 16-24

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the encyclical on the care for the environment, Laudato Si’, Pope Francis has invited Catholics to participate in a nine-day global campaign of prayer and action from May 16-24. The theme of the week is “everything is connected.”

Catholics around the world are encouraged to say the accompanying prayer for the environment at noon on May 24.

