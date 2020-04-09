Click here to watch the 7 a.m. livestream of Holy Thursday morning prayer at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen

The Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland is the co-cathedral of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. (CR File)Click here to watch the 7 a.m. livestream of Holy Thursday morning prayer at the Cathedral of Mary Our QueenArchdiocese of BaltimoreApril 9, 2020Uncategorized Click play above to watch a livestream of 7 a.m. Holy Thursday morning prayer from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland. For a schedule of the cathedral’s other upcoming livestreaming liturgies during Holy Week, click here. ShareTweetPin