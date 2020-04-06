Archbishop Lori’s Holy Week liturgies to be livestreamed

Holy Week liturgies with Archbishop William E. Lori will be livestreamed from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland at www.archbalt.org/online-mass and on the cathedral’s webcast page here. The Easter Sunday Mass will also be broadcast live on WBAL-TV, Channel 11 in Baltimore.
Holy Thursday, April 9
- Livestreamed Morning Prayer: 7 am
- Livestreamed Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper: 7:30 pm with Archbishop Lori, Celebrant
- Livestreamed Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until Midnight, closing with Night Prayer
Good Friday, April 10
- Livestreamed Morning Prayer: 7 am
- Livestreamed Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion: 3 pm with Archbishop Lori, Celebrant
- Livestreamed Stations of the Cross: 6 pm
Holy Saturday, April 11
- Livestreamed Morning Prayer: 7 am
- Livestreamed Solemn Easter Vigil Mass: 8 pm with Archbishop Lori, Celebrant
Easter Sunday, April 12
- Livestreamed Mass at noon (NEW TIME) with Archbishop Lori, Celebrant
- Broadcast live on WBAL Channel 11