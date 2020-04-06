Contact Us | Report Misconduct | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365

Archbishop Lori’s Holy Week liturgies to be livestreamed

Archdiocese of Baltimore
April 6, 2020
Holy Week liturgies with Archbishop William E. Lori will be livestreamed from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland at www.archbalt.org/online-mass and on the cathedral’s webcast page here. The Easter Sunday Mass will also be broadcast live on WBAL-TV, Channel 11 in Baltimore. 

Holy Thursday, April 9

  • Livestreamed Morning Prayer: 7 am
  • Livestreamed Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper: 7:30 pm with Archbishop Lori, Celebrant
  • Livestreamed Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until Midnight, closing with Night Prayer

Good Friday, April 10

  • Livestreamed Morning Prayer: 7 am
  • Livestreamed Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion: 3 pm with Archbishop Lori, Celebrant
  • Livestreamed Stations of the Cross: 6 pm

Holy Saturday, April 11

  • Livestreamed Morning Prayer: 7 am
  • Livestreamed Solemn Easter Vigil Mass: 8 pm with Archbishop Lori, Celebrant

Easter Sunday, April 12

  • Livestreamed Mass at noon (NEW TIME) with Archbishop Lori, Celebrant
  • Broadcast live on WBAL Channel 11
