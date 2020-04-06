Archbishop Lori’s Holy Week liturgies to be livestreamed

Holy Week liturgies with Archbishop William E. Lori will be livestreamed from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland at www.archbalt.org/online-mass and on the cathedral’s webcast page here. The Easter Sunday Mass will also be broadcast live on WBAL-TV, Channel 11 in Baltimore.

Holy Thursday, April 9

Livestreamed Morning Prayer: 7 am

Livestreamed Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper: 7:30 pm with Archbishop Lori, Celebrant

Livestreamed Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until Midnight, closing with Night Prayer

Good Friday, April 10

Livestreamed Morning Prayer: 7 am

Livestreamed Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion: 3 pm with Archbishop Lori, Celebrant

Livestreamed Stations of the Cross: 6 pm

Holy Saturday, April 11

Livestreamed Morning Prayer: 7 am

Livestreamed Solemn Easter Vigil Mass: 8 pm with Archbishop Lori, Celebrant

Easter Sunday, April 12