Archbishop William E. Lori on the Celebration of Juneteenth

For Immediate Release

June 19, 2021

“Juneteenth, the day commemorating the historic date in 1865 when liberation occurred for the last group of African Americans enslaved in Texas, is a day for celebration. It is also a day that cannot pass without recognizing that it marks the end of the horrific era of slavery that went on for so long in our nation. This day also shines a brighter light on the existence of hatred and racism that lived on past that moment in Texas, and is still present in our world and communities today. It is important that we all work in our everyday activities, our professions, in our neighborhoods and in our homes toward a day when we can say racism and hatred are no longer a factor in the world. We have to be intentional in our actions and remember that consulting with the Lord Jesus Christ through prayer and following the example of the life he lived here on Earth is our path to creating racial justice.”

Most Reverend William E. Lori

Archdiocese of Baltimore

