Archbishop Lori’s Homily: Most Holy Name of Jesus; Funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

Most Holy Name of Jesus

Knights of Columbus

Funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

San Salvatore in Ossibus, Rome

January 3, 2023

Introduction

Not long ago, in 2021, I had the joy of celebrating Mass here at San Salvatore in Ossibus, for you, the Missionaries of Charity who live and minister in these environs, and also, for the leadership of the Knights of Columbus. On that occasion, I spoke of that gathering as “a confluence of charity” – the charity which St. Teresa of Calcutta instilled in you, her dear sisters, and the charity which Blessed Michael McGivney instilled in the Knights of Columbus.

We have gathered again in this historic church, and this time we are preparing to take part in the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI. His life, his writings, and his teaching, adds greatly to our confluence of charity – for Pope Benedict was not only an eloquent teacher but above all a witness to the love which God has for us, that love which defines us and that love which we owe one to another. Indeed, the witness of his life and teaching are foundational for the charity which is at the heart of our lives as disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ, whether as Missionaries of Charity or as Knights of Columbus.

Deus Caritas Est

As we know, Pope Benedict’s first encyclical was entitled, “Deus Caritas Est” . . . “God Is Love”. In that encyclical, His Holiness led the whole Church into the deep mystery of the Triune God’s love for us. He showed how biblical faith purified ancient and flawed notions of love, how God revealed himself not only as Creator but as the God of love, the God whose love is at once passionate, pure, and merciful. Both in his encyclical and in his three volumes on the person of Christ, Pope Benedict showed how, in Jesus Christ, God’s love appeared in flesh and blood – just as in today’s Gospel we heard John the Baptist point out, “Behold, there is the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world!” Here, John was foretelling Jesus’ utter gift of self on the Cross – how he would fulfill the Father’s will by laying down his life out of love for us sinners. Thus is Jesus’ Name above every other name, indeed, the only Name in which salvation can be found. B. Benedict taught us that discipleship means absorbing God’s pure and passionate love. It means being transformed by God’s merciful love – body, mind, and spirit. It means accepting the truth of God’s love in faith and in so doing, discovering who we are in God’s eyes and who our neighbor is in God’s eyes. Far from the self-absorbed love of the ancients and of our contemporaries, we share in Christ’s self-giving love, above all, in the Eucharist. As Benedict put it, in the Eucharist we enter into the dynamic of Jesus’ gift of self. Gathered at the Eucharistic table, we can say with John, the beloved disciple, “See what love the Father has bestowed on us that we may be called the children of God. Yet so we are.”

The Example of His Life

Pope Benedict, however, did not merely teach us that God is love. No, exemplified God’s love throughout his life and ministry. Anyone who had the good fortune to meet him and converse with him, immediately sensed not only a spirit that was at once gentle and firm, but also sensed a genuine love that flowed from genuine holiness.

Patience is one of love’s expressions and I was often struck by Pope Benedict’s patience. Years ago, he delivered a lecture at St. Chas. Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia, was flown to Washington on a small plane, attended a dinner in his honor, and then delivered another lecture at the Jn. Paul Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family. Only when it was all over did we who accompanied him learn that he was feeling poorly – in fact, he was coming down with the flu. Throughout that long and grueling day, he didn’t complain and cheerfully engaged with those of us, his travelling companions. As a young bishop, I took part in a rather large meeting he conducted. He asked every participant to offer an opinion (which was done in various languages), and when we had all taken a turn, he offered a brilliant summary that brought together many of the contributions that had been offered. Not only was he patient, but he also listened intently and respectfully.

Not unlike the Lord, Benedict suffered for the shortcomings and sins of others. He was (and still is) maligned by those pursuing their own agendas, but the late Pope’s courage, strength, and integrity shine forth irrepressibly in these days when we commend him to the Lord of life and love.

Conclusion

So it is that our confluence of charity swells as the life, teaching, and witness of Pope Benedict is joined to the charity of St. Teresa of Calcutta and Blessed Michael McGivney. In these days of lingering Christmas joy, may God’s love be born anew in our hearts as we seek to absorb and share with others the love which God has for us. And may God bless us and keep us always in his love.