A Christmas Message from Archbishop Lori

Dear Friends in Christ,

As we once again gather with loved ones, family and friends in celebration of God’s immeasurable love for us, made known through the birth of His only Son Jesus Christ, I wish to offer my prayers and very best wishes for a holy and blessed Christmas.

I am constantly inspired by the abundant evidence of the lively and active faith at work each and every day across our Archdiocese. Despite the severe challenges we now confront within our Church, we know that our faith is ultimately in the Lord Jesus who gives meaning and purpose to our lives, to our every activity and even to that which we struggle to comprehend. Despite our human inadequacies and failings, we are entrusted with the awesome responsibility of carrying forth the Gospel of Jesus Christ – offering comfort, compassion, forgiveness, and, most especially, hope through simple gestures of care and concern to family, friend and stranger alike.

In this season of new beginnings, I humbly ask for your prayers, your patience and continued commitment to our community of faith as we work tirelessly to bring about the authentic renewal of the Church, a task that is both urgent and necessary.

I give thanks each and every day to God our Father for the opportunity to serve you as your bishop, knowing full well that I am sustained in my own episcopal ministry by your goodness, your constant prayers and the invigorating witness you provide to the Lord’s abiding presence among us.

Please know of my gratitude, and also my assurance that you remain in my own daily appeal to God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit who alone sustains us and is the source of all the good we reflect and accomplish.

May the New Year upon us offer an abundance of health, happiness and peace. Merry Christmas!

Faithfully in Christ,

Most Reverend William E. Lori

Archbishop of Baltimore

