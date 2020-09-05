Watch Mass for the 23th Sunday in Ordinary Time

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Press play above to watch Archbishop William Lori celebrate an Sept.5-6 weekend Mass for the 23th Sunday in Ordinary Time from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Click here for a worship aid to follow along with the liturgy.



The Mass is also broadcast at 11 a.m. on Sundays on Ch.24 (MyTV Baltimore): Comcast (24), Verizon (509), DirecTV/DISH (41). For more online Masses, click here.