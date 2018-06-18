Archbishop says family separations cause trauma, calls for end to policy

June 18, 2018

Most Reverend William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore, has expressed disappointment and grave concern at the separation of families as a result of the Immigration policy of the United States.

“There can be no reasonable justification for a civilized government to separate children from their parents as a means for enforcing the law. This action threatens the stability of families, unduly inflicts trauma and hardship on those involved, including innocent children, and runs counter to the compassion and justice that are foundational to our American society. I join my brother bishops and so many others of goodwill in calling on our leaders to cease the current practice of separating children from their mothers and to seek other ways of safeguarding our borders.”

(Spanish)