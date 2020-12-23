Statement on the Removal of the Priestly Faculties of Father Justin Ross, OFM Conv.

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

BALTIMORE, MD –The Archdiocese of Baltimore has been informed by the Minister Provincial of the Franciscan Friars Conventual of an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Justin Ross, OFM Conv. involving a young adult from outside of the Archdiocese. The Archdiocese of Baltimore has removed the archdiocesan priestly faculties of Father Ross, who had been serving as the Archdiocese’s Delegate for Religious since March 18, 2019 and is now on an indefinite leave of absence effective immediately. Father Ross had been residing at the Franciscan Friary on the campus of Archbishop Curley High School although he was not employed and held no position with the Archbishop Curley High School Community. He is no longer living in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Father Ross is not permitted to minister in any capacity in the Archdiocese of Baltimore while the Franciscan Friars are investigating the allegation.

Anyone with information about inappropriate conduct by a representative of the Church is encouraged to contact the Archdiocese of Baltimore by calling Chancellor Diane Barr at 410-547-5446, by calling the Ethics Hotline at 1-888-572-8026, or by visiting www.archbalt.org and clicking on “Report Misconduct” at the top of the page. Anyone with information about inappropriate conduct by a Franciscan Friar Conventual of Our Lady of Angels Province is encouraged to contact Father Michael Heine OFM Conv at vicar2@olaprovince.org.

We pray that God gives all victim survivors the courage to step forward, as part of the healing of their pain. May God’s goodness and love empower all victim survivors with hope, strength, and peace.

