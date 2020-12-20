Watch Archbishop Lori celebrate the 10 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass

Click play above to watch a livestream of Archbishop William E. Lori celebrating the 10 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland.

The Mass will also be broadcast on Ch.24 (MyTV Baltimore), Comcast Xfinity (803) and Verizon (509).

Please note that because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person attendance at the Mass is limited to those who have pre-registered for tickets. Registration closed Dec. 23 at noon.

To follow along with the liturgy, download a worship aid here. For more on Christmas in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, click here.

For more online Masses, click here.

