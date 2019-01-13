Welcome to the Archdiocese of Baltimore

Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365

Accountability

Repentance,  Reform and  Renewal

Archbishop William E. Lori addresses the crisis of abuse in the Catholic Church.

Learn More
Stay in touch with Baltimore's Catholic community

Latest News

VIEW ALL

Ellicott City parishioner honored at ‘Life Is Beautiful’ Mass

Kimberley Frazer was on hand to accept the Culture of Life Medal of Honor in recognition for her work with pregnant mothers throughout Baltimore.
Read More
, , ,

Sister Connie Baker, former pastoral life director, dies at 75

A funeral Mass was offered for School Sister of Notre Dame Mary Constance “Connie” Baker Jan. 11 at Villa Assumpta in Baltimore. She died Dec. 29, 2018, at age 75.
Read More
, ,

Despite high turnover, number of Catholics little changed in Congress

Two years ago, there were 168 Catholics in the House and Senate combined, a high-water mark. This year, for the 116th Congress, the number is down five, to 163.
Read More
, ,

Update: Rome mayor says Caritas will still get Trevi Fountain coins

After weeks of confusion and consternation, Rome's mayor told the Vatican newspaper that Rome Caritas would benefit not only from the coins tourists throw in the Trevi Fountain, but from...
Read More
, ,

Pro-lifers: N.Y. abortion bill could one day make being pro-life ‘a crime’

Officials at the New York State Catholic Conference are calling the Reproductive Health Act "worse than we thought it would be."
Read More
, , ,

Cardinal Wuerl wrote papal nuncio of abuse claims against predecessor in 2004

Church officials confirmed that Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl, retired archbishop of Washington, had forwarded an allegation of sexual misconduct against his predecessor, former Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick, to the papal...
Read More
, ,
Load More

FROM THE ARCHBISHOP

Archbishop Lori's Talks & Homilies
Archbishop Lori's Charity in Truth Columns
Ideas and insights from our community

Blogs & Commentary

VIEW ALL

FEATURED VIDEO

Be a True Witness

Pope Francis said it is not enough to go to church every day, one must be a “true witness.”

“How often do we witness the scandal of those who go to church and stay there all day, or go every day, and then live with hatred toward others or speak ill of people,” he said. “This is a scandal! It would be better not to go to church: you live as if you were an atheist.”

Learn More

Catholic Baltimore

Catholic Baltimore is a weekly radio production of the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Our guests this week is Jennifer Briemann, executive director of the Maryland Catholic Conference, and Garrett O’Day, deputy director, speaking about the opening of the Maryland General Assembly. Listen here or below.

Featured Homily

Priests and deacons throughout the Archdiocese of Baltimore provide wonderful spiritual insights through their homilies and reflections.

This week, we feature Father T. Austin Murphy Jr., pastor of Our Lady of Hope in Dundalk and St. Luke in Edgemere. Listen here or below, and click here to listen to other homilists and podcasts in the archdiocese.

 

A Response to the Netflix Series, "The Keepers"

Promise to Protect and Promote Healing

Watch video interviews with key figures and access fact sheets, statements, news articles and other resources here.

Have an event to include in our online calendar?  Email information to mail@CatholicReview.org.

Monday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

TODAY'S READINGS

“Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men.”

READ
Renewal

Michael Lagonigro

If you Google “save my Catholic marriage,” one of the top search results is for the Retrouvaille Marriage Help Program for Struggling Couples.

Michael Lagonigro can attest to the program’s strength. Lagonigro and his wife, Theresa, attended a weekend-long Retrouvaille session in 2005 after hitting a bump in their marriage.

“By Sunday morning, I knew we were going to be OK,” said Lagonigro, a parishioner of St. John in Westminster.

Lagonigro believes his faith was strengthened through Retrouvaille. 

Learn More
More Faces of Faith

Cumberland parishioner strengthens faith on mission trip

Micah Bruser's faith was rejuvenated during a recent mission trip to Haiti.
Read More
, , , ,

St. Bernardine parishioner offers comfort with meals

As a child, Jo Ann Thomas watched her grandmother cook for the retired Josephite priests and brothers in residence at St. Joseph’s Manor in Roland Park. Those memories of growing up around the Josephites (her mother served them as a nurse) surround Thomas when she cooks with commercial-sized pots and pans in the kitchen of her parish, St. Bernardine in...
Read More
, , , , ,

Campus minister accompanies students at Loyola University

Seán Bray, director of campus ministry at Loyola University Maryland, is well-known on campus for accompanying students on their faith journeys. A Seattle native, he draws on his experiences on immersion trips to inspire students.
Read More
, ,

We are called to be a light brightly visible, not to proclaim ourselves but to proclaim Christ Jesus as Lord (2 Corinthians 4:5).”
– Archbishop William E. Lori 

Archbishop William E. Lori offers his homily during the opening Mass of the 136th Supreme Convention of the Knight of Columbus at the Baltimore Convention Center August 7. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

Welcome to the Archdiocese of Baltimore

God calls the Catholics of the Archdiocese of Baltimore to be a welcoming, worshipping community of faith, hope, and love. Through his Spirit, the Lord Jesus lives in those who believe, and reaches into our world with his saving message and healing love.

Learn More

Find a Parish or Mass Times

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has 153 parishes and missions located in nine counties and the City of Baltimore.

Click here to go to Search Page

Find a School

Every Catholic school in the Archdiocese provides academic excellence and quality programs in a faith-based environment.

Click here to go to School Page

Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2017

To view the 2017 Annual Report, click here

Explore guides and websites that will deepen your faith.

Featured Resources

AllEvangelizationFaith FormationMarriage & Family LifeMinistriesParishesResources

Embracing God’s Plan for Marriage: A Scripture Study for Couples

Popular author and speaker Mark Hart and his wife, Melanie, help illuminate the truths about married love with key Scripture passages and insightful questions for reflection and prayer.

Christlife

ChristLife equips Catholics for the essential work of evangelization so others might personally encounter Jesus Christ and be transformed into His missionary disciples in the Catholic Church.

Legion of Mary

The Legion of Mary is a wonderful way to be part of the new evangelization by works of conversion for those who do not know Christ, consolation of the sick and suffering, and conservation of the faith of the members of the body of Christ.

Mercy Now

Mercy Now is a free quarterly resource for parish leaders. Includes articles, bulletin inserts, notes for catechists, a section for youth and/or youth ministers, and a column for parents.

Would you consider giving back?

When you give to the Annual Appeal for Catholic Ministries, you're helping to bring the Gospel to our community. Please give generously today.
Donate Now