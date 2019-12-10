Allegation Against Chaplain Found to be Unsubstantiated

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

BALTIMORE, MD- On October 23, 2018, the Archdiocese of Baltimore announced that it had removed the faculties of Fr. Michael Kuhn, Y.A., a priest of the Diocese of Fall River who was at that time services as part-time chaplain at St. John’s Catholic Prep, an independent Catholic high school in Frederick County, based on an allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor. (See prior release at https://www.archbalt.org/chaplain-at-frederick-county-catholic-high-school-accused-of-committing-sexual-abuse-of-a-minor-in-virginia-in-the-1970s-removed-from-ministry/). On November 22, 2019, the Diocese of Fall River announced that it had found the allegation to be unfounded. For additional information regarding the announcement from the Diocese of Fall River, please see its Press Release at http://www.fallriverdiocese.org/diocesan-review-board-finds-allegation-against-fall-river-priestyouth-apostle-member-unproven/).

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse. We urge anyone who has any knowledge of any child sexual abuse to come forward and to report it immediately to civil authorities (Baltimore County Police, Crimes Against Children Unit: 410-853-3650). If Church personnel is suspected of committing the abuse, we ask that you also call the Archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection Hotline at 1-866-417-7469.

###

About the Archdiocese of Baltimore

The Archdiocese of Baltimore, established as a diocese in 1789, is the Premier See of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States. The archdiocese serves more than a half-million Catholics and encompasses most of the state of Maryland, serving the greater community in various ways.

Media Contact

Sean Caine

410.547.5378 (office)

443.857.4372 (cell)