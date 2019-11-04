Name of Deceased Priest Added to List of Abusive Clergy

The Archdiocese of Baltimore today added deceased priest William Migliorini to its online list of clergy accused of child sexual abuse. Migliorini, who died in 1992, was added pursuant to the Archdiocese’s policy of including priests and brothers accused after their deaths when the Archdiocese receives allegations of child sexual abuse from more than one victim. The addition to the online list states:

+ Migliorini, William – In 1995, an individual alleged sexual abuse by Father William Migliorini in the 1960s. In 2019, a second individual alleged sexual abuse by Migliorini during the time that Migliorini served at Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Baltimore. Migliorini died in 1992. He served at St. Clare (Essex) from 1959 to 1965, Shrine of the Sacred Heart (Baltimore) from 1965 to 1973, and St. Pius X (Baltimore) from 1973 to 1975. He was on educational leave for part of the year in 1975. He then served at St. Rita (Dundalk) from 1975 to 1981 and St. Patrick (Havre de Grace) from 1981 to 1991. He retired in 1991 and resided at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (Crofton) from 1991 to 1992.

The Archdiocese reports all allegations of child sexual abuse, regardless of credibility, to law enforcement, including to the Maryland Attorney General, who has established a hotline for reporting allegations of child sexual abuse in Maryland. The Archdiocese also reports allegations of child sexual abuse to its Independent Review Board.

The complete list of the names of priests and brothers published by the Archdiocese, to date, can be found at www.archbalt.org/child-and-youth-protection/priests-accused-of-abuse/.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse. We urge anyone who has any knowledge of any child sexual abuse to come forward, and to report it immediately to law enforcement. If clergy or other church personnel is suspected of committing the abuse, we ask that you also call the Archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection Hotline at 1-866-417-7469 or the Archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection at 410-547-5599.