Archbishop Lori to Join Glyndon Parishioners for Food Distribution to 400 Families on Easter Sunday

For Immediate Release

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Following Easter Sunday Mass at 12pm at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Archbishop William E. Lori will travel to Sacred Heart Parish in Glyndon to help the parish distribute 400 boxes and bags of food to families and individuals in need. Many area families have been impacted by the economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parish’s Spanish Social Justice Committee is organizing the event. All parishioners will be wearing gloves, facemasks/shields and those receiving the food will remain in their cars. The parish has solicited food from a major food supplier, the Maryland Food Bank and from individuals who made donations.

Sacred Heart Parish is located at 65 Sacred Heart Lane in Glyndon.

###

About the Archdiocese of Baltimore

The Archdiocese of Baltimore, established as a diocese in 1789, is the Premier See of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States. The archdiocese serves more than a half-million Catholics and encompasses most of the state of Maryland, serving the greater community in various ways.

Media Contact

Sean Caine

410.547.5378 (office)

443.857.4372 (cell)