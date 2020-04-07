Archbishop Lori, Auxiliary Bishops to Conduct Simultaneous Blessings at Three Baltimore Hospitals Wednesday at 11 a.m.

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

On Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11 a.m., Archbishop William E. Lori and his two auxiliary bishops, Denis Madden and Adam Parker, will simultaneously conduct blessings at three Baltimore hospitals, asking God’s care and protection over those who work in healthcare facilities in Maryland and for all the people in their care during this global pandemic.

Archbishop Lori will bless the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), Bishop Madden will bless Johns Hopkins Hospital and Bishop Adam Parker will bless Mercy Medical Center. The blessing comes during Holy Week, the holiest days of the year for Christians.

Dr. Mohan Suntha, CEO of University Maryland Medical System, and Ms. Alison G. Brown, Interim President, UMMC Downtown Campus and President, UMMC Midtown Campus, will join Archbishop Lori for the blessing. Joining Bishop Parker for the blessing of Mercy Medical Center, are Sister Helen Amos, RSM, Executive Chairwoman and Dr. David Maine, President & CEO.

Media note: Media should arrive at the South Entrance to the UMD Medical Center, corner of Greene and Lombard Streets, at 10:45. No audio amplification system will be provided so media should attach mics to a mic stand to obtain audio of the blessing, which will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and will only last a few minutes. All media members, as well as participants, are expected to maintain proper social distancing and to wear protective face masks.

