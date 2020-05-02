Online Masses in for people who are blind

Masses for people who are blind:

Xavier Society for the Blind continues to provide the Propers of the Sunday Mass (the readings, responses and prayers to the Mass on Sunday and special Feast Days) in large print, Braille Ready File (.brf), and audio for download from their website.

– St. Francis Xavier Church in New York City records their Masses and posts them to their YouTube Channel.

– Father Jamie Dennis celebrates Mass at Blessed Mother Church in the Diocese of Owensboro in Kentucky; YouTube

– Father Hank Hilton celebrates Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in the Diocese of Metuchen in New Jersey. St. Joseph’s Church live streams their Mass daily; YouTube

– St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City streams Mass (Monday through Friday at 6:30 p.m. EST and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. EST) on the Catholic Faith Network.

– The Catholic Faith Network also broadcasts the Mass from various other churches, including Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Rome; Website

– CatholicTV is another resource for live-streaming daily Mass; Website