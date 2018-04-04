Interfaith Prayer Service Commemorating 50th Anniversary of Death of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to be Held April 12th in Baltimore

Rev. Rafael Warnock, Pastor of Dr. King’s Atlanta Church, to Preach

BALTIMORE, MD, April 18 – Archbishop William E. Lori and several Baltimore-area faith community leaders will host a special interfaith and ecumenical prayer service in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 12th at 7pm at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore. Reverend Dr. Rafael G. Warnock, Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, will serve as guest preacher. Dr. King served as pastor of Ebenezer Baptist for several years before his assassination in 1968.

Earlier this year, Archbishop Lori issued a pastoral reflection on the enduring power of Dr. King’s principles of nonviolence, in honor of the 50th anniversary of his death.

Baltimore City political leaders will join leaders of Baltimore’s Christian, Jewish, Muslim and other faith communities in leading the service. An interfaith choir, which will include members of the Cardinal Shehan School Choir, will perform. The Cardinal Shehan Choir has received national acclaim since video of the choir’s performance of Andra Day’s Rise Up went viral last year.

For more information about the service, visit www.archbalt.org.