Sacramental Formation Resources

Today, the grace of the sacraments is more vital to sustain our faith than ever. A great way to continue sacramental preparation during these challenging times is for parents, families, and/or catechumens to watch videos and use resources like the excellent ones listed below. A simple combination of using engaging ways online to form and teach about a particular subject, followed by a virtual meeting with the parish leader, can work just fine.

One very easy free tool to connect like this is “Uber Conference“, which you can find here. This platform is free for small groups of less than 10 people. It limits a meeting to 45 minutes, and would work well as a meeting forum. For other ways to connect, please find more communication resources here.

If online meetings are not possible, making a personal phone call to your families with children or youth preparing for sacraments is also extremely beneficial. Reaching out and accompanying our people through this challenging time is crucial, to see how they are coping and what they need during this time.

FORMED

With the Augustine Institute, we are happy to offer – for free – one of the best online sources for preparation for Sacraments. They have provided us with access to a 40-day free FORMED subscription that you can use for remote sacramental preparation, in addition to faith formation in the home, and the support of your various ministries.

It’s simple. All you need to do is:

Visit their signup up page at: https://formed.org/signup Enter: “Faith at Home Baltimore” Click on “Faith at Home Baltimore” in the dropdown menu. Enter your name and email. You’re in!

The FORMED Leader’s resource page helps you implement their resources into your parish. You can visit their “Faith at Home” page here: https://leaders.formed.org/faith-at-home for additional ideas to use and promote FORMED in your parish.

Here are some of the top video-based resources for First Reconciliation and First Eucharist:

FORMED. Once you have signed up (see above), look under the “Sacraments” tab. “Presence” and “Forgiven” have videos available for parents and children.

Dynamic Catholic has a great video series called “Blessed”: https://dynamiccatholic.com/blessed/program-view/

These next resources are not videos, but they are excellent resources you can share with families with children preparing for First Reconciliation and First Eucharist:

USCCB Resources: http://www.usccb.org/beliefs-and-teachings/how-we-teach/catechesis/catechetical-sunday/eucharist/index.cfm

http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/index.cfm

Pflaum: https://www.pflaum.com/togetherinjesus/bonus-resources-2/#1536617605578-4ec000a0-71f5

Catholic Toolbox: https://catholicblogger1.blogspot.com/2013/07/first-communion-activities.html?m=1

Catholic Icing: https://www.catholicicing.com/first-communion-resources-for-kids/

Jared Dees The Religion Teacher: https://www.thereligionteacher.com/first-communion-activities/

If you need ideas and content for the other sacraments, these are all very helpful online video-based resources:

Sophia Sketchpad Sacraments (All): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBdBxtht3DgeyGzlo4lX3_YLicfaIoVu_

Catholic Central (All): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKsOUfYtz1JU-jXLBXoSJzxZcrQmyJtDw

Busted Halo (All): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLlgNzfG5wILe4mM_95djlTNziIWKJtT

We are here for you. If you have any questions, concerns, or support, please do not hesitate to contact:

Ximena DeBroeck, STL, PhD, Director, Division of Catechetical and Pastoral Formation

410-547-5470

ximena.debroeck@archbalt.org