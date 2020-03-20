Coronavirus Response – Stay Connected

FLOCKNOTE

The Archdiocese of Baltimore periodically sends out email and/or text messages via Flocknote. Click here to signup. Also check with your parish about signing up to for your parish’s Flocknote messaging system to receive direct information from your local faith community.

CATHOLIC REVIEW

The Catholic Review also provides important ongoing coverage of the pandemic. You can sign up for the Catholic Review’s twice-a-week enewsletter here or by texting CRMedia to 84576. Visit the Catholic Review’s website at www.catholicreview.org.

OFFICE OF COMMUNICATIONS

Media inquiries should be directed to the Office of Communications: communications@archbalt.org.

CATHOLIC CENTER

The functions of the Catholic Center are operating from remote locations. A very limited number of essential personnel will report to the building on a daily basis. We are committed to serving our parishes and schools with the same level of responsiveness and attention that they expect and need.