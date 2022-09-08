Archbishop Lori’s Blessing: Blessing of the new president of Archbishop Spalding High School

Blessing of the New President of Archbishop Spalding High School

September 8, 2022

Severn, MD

Let us pray,

Heavenly Father, we offer you our praise and thanks on this joyous day, the birthday of the Mother of your Only Begotten Son and our Savior, Jesus Christ. We give you thanks for the many blessings you have bestowed upon us in calling us to be “One Body in Christ” and for granting us a future full of faith and hope. Through the gifts of the Holy Spirit, preserve in us these great gifts that we may live and grow as your disciples and as your co-workers in truth.

On this day of grace and joy, we ask that you pour forth your abundant blessings on Brian Kohler as he begins his leadership and service as President of Archbishop Spalding High School. Infuse in his mind and heart that wisdom and love so necessary for leadership of and service to this college preparatory high school, Archbishop Spalding. Bless him with ever-greater holiness, with health, strength, and courage, and joy as he leads this community of faith, learning, and service to new heights. In your goodness Lord, enable Brian, amid the challenges of administration, to keep the eyes of every who is a part of this school fixed on your Risen Son, in and whom and through whom we receive your blessings. Bless, as well, Brian’s wife and family, and loved ones. Keep them in your love as they offer him their love and support.

Inspire us all, dear Lord, to work closely with our new President in the years ahead. Building upon the good work of those who have gone before, especially Kathleen Maher, may we remain united in fulfilling the mission of this school. In the power of your Spirit, Lord, bless the members of the Board, the administration and faculty, the chaplain, the parents of our students, our alumni, and above all, Lord, pour forth your choicest blessings upon our students. Instill faith in their future. May the know, love and follow your Son, Jesus Christ, he who is “the way, the truth, and the life.”

Through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, may God bless you, Brian, +Father, Son, and Holy Spirit!

God bless you, and warmest congratulations!