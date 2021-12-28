Statement from Archbishop William E. Lori on the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu:
From around the world, tributes have poured in honoring the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. I wish to add my voice to these tributes, in praise of a courageous church leader who championed racial justice in South Africa and around the world. His life and his passing powerfully remind us that the struggle for racial justice and equity must continue in all the communities that are part of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. May Archbishop Tutu’s soul rest in the peace of Christ.