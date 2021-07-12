A message from Archbishop Lori: Support the Hyde Amendment

July 12, 2021

Dear Friends in Christ,

In the coming days, Congress will either support or defeat the longstanding pro-life Hyde Amendment. For more than four decades, with bipartisan support, this amendment has prevented tax dollars from funding elective abortions. This amendment has saved countless lives of unborn children and it is imperative we continue to support it.

During this critical time, let us join in prayer for the protection of the unborn. But let us also, as citizens and believers, raise our voices to protect the most defenseless of human beings, the unborn child. Let us stand together in promoting the sanctity of life.

As Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark recently stated, “Taxpayer-funded abortion represents a failure to recognize the sanctity of human life and promotes a culture in which human life in its most vulnerable moment is perceived as disposable. Such a proposal targets poor women as needing an expedient solution to a complex problem”.

As the federal budget negotiations proceed over the next few weeks, I urge you to join your voices to the hundreds of thousands of individuals across our nation who believe that the life-saving Hyde Amendment should remain in place.

Please see this alert from the USCCB that will guide you through contacting and sending a message to your federal representatives. Also, see how you can take action by signing a petition in support of the Hyde Amendment.

With renewed gratitude and the assurance of my prayers, I remain

Most Reverend William E. Lori

Archbishop of Baltimore

