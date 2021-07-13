Watch the ordination and installation of Bishop William E. Koenig of Wilmington

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori, metropolitan archbishop of the Province of Baltimore that includes the Diocese of Wilmington, ordained and installed Bishop William E. Koenig as the 10th bishop of Wilmington, Del., July 13 at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington. Bishop Koenig succeeds Bishop W. Francis Malooly, a former auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The Diocese of Wilmington includes Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Watch the ordination liturgy below. Read Archbishop Lori’s homily here.