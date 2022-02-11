Archdiocese of Baltimore Department of Catholic Schools Optional Masking (parental choice)

For Immediate Release

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

(Baltimore, MD) – Beginning on Monday, February 14 the Department of Catholic Schools will transition all archdiocesan schools, where jurisdictions allow, to parental choice when it comes to masking and implement an optional masking standard. For students, this option will be based on parental choice. Staff and visitors will also have the option to wear a mask or not. This applies to all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.

The decision is based on a comprehensive analysis of data, expert guidance from distinguished health and infectious disease experts, and the steady decline in COVID transmission rates throughout the region. Increased access to COVID-19 testing, e