Archbishop and CEO of Bank of America Lead Business Leaders in Roundtable Discussion about Catholic Education in Baltimore City

On Thursday, April 26th at 4p.m. at the Center Club in Baltimore, Archbishop William E. Lori, 16th Archbishop of Baltimore, and Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO of Bank of America, will lead a group of Baltimore business leaders and philanthropists in a discussion about the importance of supporting Catholic education in the Baltimore area.

More than 100 business leaders and others will attend the event sponsored by the Archdiocese of Baltimore, which will feature Archbishop Lori conducting an interview-style discussion with Mr. Moynihan, a member of the Archdiocese of Boston and supporter of its Catholic school system.

For more than 20 years, the Archdiocese of Baltimore has partnered with businesses, foundations and individuals to provide tuition assistance to children from impoverished families in Baltimore. To date, the Partners in Excellence Scholarship Program has awarded nearly 26,000 scholarships worth more than $31 million to students in need in the Baltimore area. A fundraising effort is underway to build the first Catholic school in Baltimore City in over 50 years.

