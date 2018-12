Christmas Mass Schedules for Cathedral and Basilica

For Immediate Release

Friday, December 21, 2018

BASILICA OF THE NATIONAL SHRINE OF THE ASSUMPTION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY (Cathedral & Mulberry Streets)

Monday, December 24, Christmas Eve

4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., Midnight

Tuesday, December 25, Christmas Day

10:00 a.m. (Archbishop Lori, Celebrant)

CATHEDRAL OF MARY OUR QUEEN (5200 N. Charles Street)

Monday, December 24, Christmas Eve

4:00 p.m.; 6:00 p.m.; 10 p.m. (Archbishop Lori, Celebrant)

Tuesday, December 25, Christmas Day

10:00 a.m., 12 Noon

Media Contact

Sean Caine

410.547.5378 (office)

443.857.4372 (cell)

Follow the Archdiocese on Facebook and Twitter.