Archdiocese Creates Webpage to Remember those Dead from COVID-19

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has launched a page on its website for people throughout Maryland to memorialize loved ones who have died of COVID-19 and to offer the prayers and support of the entire Catholic community. The page, www.archbalt.org/one-church-one-family/, allows people to upload a photo, along with the name and other information about the deceased.

Archbishop William E. Lori said of the initiative, “At a time when funeral Masses aren’t safe to celebrate and when people aren’t able to gather, even for something as important as the death of a loved one, I pray this will allow people to express their prayerful love and support in a way that is safe, but also very meaningful to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one at this time.”

The Catholic Church has a long tradition of praying for the dead, through funeral Masses, graveside services, Mass intentions and other commemorations. Catholic funeral Masses are currently prohibited in the Archdiocese and graveside committal services are limited to immediate family.

“We are a people of faith, a people of prayer,” the Archbishop added. “Though apart, we are united by our prayers for those who have gone before us, even those we don’t know. They are our brothers and sisters, part of our human family. May they rest in peace.”

