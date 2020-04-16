Sister Maria Cincotta, D.C., taught at Baltimore’s Seton High

A funeral Mass was offered April 4 in the Daughters’ Villa St. Michael Chapel in Emmitsburg for Sister Maria Cincotta, a Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul who died March 31. She was 88.

A native of Frederick, Sister Maria served as a secondary school teacher, outreach worker, pastoral care associate, tutor, receptionist and work study program coordinator.

She joined the Daughters of Charity in January 1955, from St. Francis Parish in Brunswick. Sister Maria earned a bachelor’s degree in history and English from St. Joseph College in Emmitsburg, and a master’s degree in modern world history from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. According to an obituary prepared by her order, “From an early age, Sister Maria showed a love and appreciation for music, beauty, and literature. She shared these gifts and talents with her Sisters in Community and all those she served.”

Her teaching ministry included Seton High School in Baltimore, 1967-1982, and Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg, 1989-1993.