Archbishop Lori, Auxiliary Bishops & Catonsville Pastor to Conduct Simultaneous Blessings at Four Baltimore Hospitals Wednesday at 11 a.m.

For Immediate Release

Saturday, April 14, 2020

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11 a.m., Archbishop William E. Lori, his two auxiliary bishops, Denis Madden and Adam Parker, and longtime Pastor of St. Mark, Catonsville, Rev. Christopher Whatley, will simultaneously conduct blessings at four Baltimore-area hospitals, asking God’s care and protection over those who work in healthcare facilities in Maryland and for all the people in their care during this global pandemic.

Archbishop Lori will bless the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Bishop Madden will bless MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Bishop Parker will bless Stella Maris in Timonium, and Father Whatley will bless Ascension St. Agnes Hospital.

Dr. Thomas B. Smyth, President and CEO of UM St. Joseph Medical Center will join Archbishop Lori for the blessing. Mr. Bradley Chambers, President of MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital will join Bishop Madden. Joining Bishop Parker for the blessing of Stella Maris will be Regina Figueroa, Chief Administrative Officer, and Chris Chekouras, Interim President and COO of Ascension St. Agnes Hospital, will join Father Whatley.

Last week, the bishops blessed University of Maryland Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Media note: Media should arrive at the Main Entrance (7601 Osler Drive) to UM St. Joseph Medical Center, at 10:45. No audio amplification system will be provided so media should attach mics to a mic stand to obtain audio of the blessing, which will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and will only last a few minutes. All media members, as well as participants, are expected to maintain proper social distancing and to wear protective face masks.

###

About the Archdiocese of Baltimore

The Archdiocese of Baltimore, established as a diocese in 1789, is the Premier See of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States. The archdiocese serves more than a half-million Catholics and encompasses most of the state of Maryland, serving the greater community in various ways.

Media Contact

Sean Caine

410.547.5378 (office)

443.857.4372 (cell)