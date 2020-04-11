Contact Us | Report Misconduct | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
The Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland is the co-cathedral of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. (CR File)

Click here to watch the 7 a.m. livestream of Holy Saturday morning prayer at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen

Archdiocese of Baltimore
April 11, 2020
Click play above to watch a livestream of 7 a.m. Holy Saturday morning prayer from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland.  For a schedule of the cathedral’s other upcoming livestreaming liturgies during Holy Week, click here

Archdiocese of Baltimore

