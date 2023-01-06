Contact Us | Report Misconduct | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365

Nomination for The Service Award

Archdiocese of Baltimore
January 6, 2023
Is this individual a layperson or religious that has stood in solidarity with underserved and underrepresented communities of faith?(Required)
Max. file size: 4 MB.
Max. file size: 4 MB.
Name of person making nomination(Required)

Archdiocese of Baltimore