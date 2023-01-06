Nomination for The Service Award

Nomination for The Service AwardArchdiocese of BaltimoreJanuary 6, 2023Uncategorized Nominee for The Service Award(Required) Is this individual a layperson or religious that has stood in solidarity with underserved and underrepresented communities of faith?(Required) Yes No 1. How does this individual strive to safeguard life and dignity of the human person?(Required)2. How does this individual build relationships within our one human family toward the pursuit of justice and peace?(Required)3. How does this individual nurture solidarity between people living in poverty and their neighbors?(Required)4. How does this individual appreciate global, racial, ethnic, economic, and ideological differences and encourages representation?(Required)5. If you have examples that speak to the nominee’s unique qualifications, please attached them here.Max. file size: 4 MB.6. If you have supporting letters from colleagues or peers, please attach them here.Max. file size: 4 MB.Name of person making nomination(Required) First Last Email of person making nomination(Required) Phone number of person making nomination Δ