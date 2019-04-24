Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori makes statement on bombings in Sri Lanka

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Archbishop William E. Lori made the following statement in the wake of the bombings in Sri Lanka:

“The horrific bombings in Sri Lanka that killed and wounded so many innocent people at worship in Christian churches or staying at hotels on Easter Sunday was a terrible act of terror and a violent attack on religious liberty itself.

A fundamental component of a person’s human dignity is the right to worship as he or she chooses. We must stand united in lifting up that right in the face of those who would use violence and intimidation to squash it.

I pray that our resurrected Lord will bring comfort, healing and hope to those affected by the Sri Lankan attack and that God will touch the hearts of those who harbor hatred and bigotry of all forms.”