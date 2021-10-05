Archdiocesan statement on guilty plea of Fernando Cristancho

For Immediate Release

Oct. 5, 2021

The Archdiocese of Baltimore admires the courage and strength of the survivor in this case and all survivors who come forward in order to help ensure perpetrators are held responsible for committing their unthinkable crimes. We recognize guilty pleas do not erase the pain suffered by survivors but do pray that this plea will contribute to healing. The Archdiocese is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse. We urge anyone who has any knowledge of any child sexual abuse to come forward, and to report it immediately to law enforcement. If clergy or other church personnel is suspected of committing the abuse, we ask that you also call the Archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection Victims’ Assistance Hotline at 1-866-417-7469.

For information from 2008 concerning his 2002 removal of faculties, please see: https://www.archbalt.org/statement-fernando-cristancho/

###

Media Contact

Christian Kendzierski

ck@archbalt.org

410-547-5378 (office)

917-882-1358 (cell)