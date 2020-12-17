Archdiocesan School Closures and Delays

Dec. 18, 2020
All archdiocesan Catholic schools will open as scheduled with the following exceptions:
TWO-HOUR DELAY
Baltimore City:
School of the Cathedral of Mary our Queen
Baltimore County:
St. John the Evangelist School, Long Green Valley
Immaculate Conception School
St. Pius X Catholic School
St. Mark Catholic School
Our Lady of Grace Preschool
The Sacred Heart School of Glyndon
Carroll County:
St. John Catholic School, Westminster
Harford County:
St. Margaret Catholic School
CLOSED
Baltimore County
Immaculate Heart of Mary School
Harford County
St. Joan of Arc School
VIRTUAL
Alleghany County
Bishop Walsh School
** Note: This list was last updated at 8:30 AM. Dec 18 to change the status of St. Joan of Arc School from delayed opening to closed due to icy conditions.
December 17, 2020
Due to ongoing inclement weather, archdiocesan Catholic schools in Alleghany County, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Harford County, Howard County, Frederick County and Washington County will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 17. This will not be an instructional day, according to archdiocesan officials.Dec. 17, 2020
Archdiocesan Catholic schools in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City will operate on a two-hour delay on Dec. 17. The Department of Catholic Schools will continue to monitor the weather and will communicate any change in status by 7 a.m. Dec. 17.
Note: This notice was updated at 7:05 a.m. Dec. 17 to change the status of Baltimore County schools from a delayed opening to closed because of icy conditions.
This notice was updated at 8:50 a.m. Dec.17 to change the status of Howard County schools from a delayed opening to closed because of icy conditions.
Dec. 16, 2020
With a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain in the forecast throughout much of the Archdiocese of Baltimore for Wednesday, Dec. 16, archdiocesan leaders announced a day in advance that for the safety of school communities, all archdiocesan Catholic schools will be closed Dec. 16. There will be no instruction that day.