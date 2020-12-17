Archdiocesan School Closures and Delays

Dec. 18, 2020

All archdiocesan Catholic schools will open as scheduled with the following exceptions:

TWO-HOUR DELAY

Baltimore City:

School of the Cathedral of Mary our Queen

Baltimore County:

St. John the Evangelist School, Long Green Valley

Immaculate Conception School

St. Pius X Catholic School

St. Mark Catholic School

Our Lady of Grace Preschool

The Sacred Heart School of Glyndon

Carroll County:

St. John Catholic School, Westminster

Harford County:

St. Margaret Catholic School

CLOSED

Baltimore County

Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Harford County

St. Joan of Arc School

VIRTUAL

Alleghany County

Bishop Walsh School

** Note: This list was last updated at 8:30 AM. Dec 18 to change the status of St. Joan of Arc School from delayed opening to closed due to icy conditions.

December 17, 2020

Due to ongoing inclement weather, archdiocesan Catholic schools in Alleghany County, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Harford County, Howard County, Frederick County and Washington County will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 17. This will not be an instructional day, according to archdiocesan officials.Dec. 17, 2020

Archdiocesan Catholic schools in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City will operate on a two-hour delay on Dec. 17. The Department of Catholic Schools will continue to monitor the weather and will communicate any change in status by 7 a.m. Dec. 17.

Note: This notice was updated at 7:05 a.m. Dec. 17 to change the status of Baltimore County schools from a delayed opening to closed because of icy conditions.

This notice was updated at 8:50 a.m. Dec.17 to change the status of Howard County schools from a delayed opening to closed because of icy conditions.

Dec. 16, 2020

With a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain in the forecast throughout much of the Archdiocese of Baltimore for Wednesday, Dec. 16, archdiocesan leaders announced a day in advance that for the safety of school communities, all archdiocesan Catholic schools will be closed Dec. 16. There will be no instruction that day.