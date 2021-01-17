Watch Archbishop Lori celebrate Life is Beautiful Mass from Baltimore Basilica, Mass for 3rd Sunday of Ordinary Time from cathedral

This weekend, Archbishop William E. Lori will celebrate two Masses that will be livestreamed. Scroll down to view the archdiocesan Life is Beautiful Mass that will be livestreamed at 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore. Also scroll to view a recorded livestream of the Jan. 23 Mass for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore.

Life is Beautiful Mass

Click play above to watch a livestream of the 10:45 a.m. Jan. 24 Life is Beautiful Mass with Archbishop Lori from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore. To follow along with the liturgy, download a worship aid here. For more information on Life is Beautiful, click here.

Mass for Third Sunday in Ordinary Time

Click play above to watch a recorded livestream of Archbishop William E. Lori celebrating the Jan. 23 Mass from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time. To follow along with the liturgy, download a worship aid here.

The Mass is also broadcast at 11 a.m. on Ch.24 (MyTV Baltimore), Comcast Xfinity (803) and Verizon (509).

