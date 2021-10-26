Supporting Families of Homicide Victims in Baltimore

For Immediate Release

October 26, 2021

Archdiocese of Baltimore and Baltimore City Police Partner Up

BALTIMORE, MD – In partnership with the Baltimore City Police Department and various other Baltimore City nonprofits and businesses, the Archdiocese of Baltimore has begun a new Grief Ministry to support City families who have lost a loved one to violence. The ministry includes a variety of ways to volunteer, including praying weekly for victims, sending sympathy notes to families, and providing care packages of food and other necessities to families who have experienced a recent loss.

“So many throughout the City and beyond lament the terrible grief and trauma experienced by far too many families in our communities. None of us can stop this violence alone, but through this ministry we can at least bring people together to let these families know that we care deeply about their loss,” said Mary Ellen Russell, Director of Community Affairs for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Partners include the Baltimore City Police Department team of Homicide Survivor Advocates, Roberta’s House, ShareBaby, Harris Teeter, and parishes throughout the City and beyond. The Catholic Community of South Baltimore has donated space at Holy Cross Church in Federal Hill for a food pantry to support the weekly care packages.

Parishes from within and without the City have donated shipments of food, ShareBaby has stocked the pantry with diapers, Harris Teeter has donated reusable grocery bags, and volunteers sign up weekly to put together the care packages and drop off perishable items to the pantry. The care packages are delivered by the police department, or by volunteers accompanied by staff of Roberta’s House. Dozens of volunteers also write sympathy notes to families who lost a loved one in the past month, or who are observing the one-year anniversary of the death of a family member.

To volunteer, go to www.archbalt.org/grief-ministry.

###

Media Contact

Christian Kendzierski

ck@archbalt.org

410-547-5378 (office)

917-882-1358 (cell)