Archbishop Lori to Distribute 2,500 New Winter Coats, Polo Shirts and Sweaters to Baltimore Children in Park Heights Saturday

Friday, December 7, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD – Saturday, December 8th, at 9 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4502 Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore, Archbishop William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore, and local members of the Knights of Columbus will hand out 1,000 new winter coats, 1,000 polo shirts and 500 sweaters to Baltimore children.

The new coats were donated by the Knights of Columbus and the shirts and sweaters were donated by the Catholic school uniform provider, Flynn O’Hara Uniforms. Archbishop Lori is Supreme Chaplain of the Knights, the largest Catholic fraternal men’s organization in the world. The Knights have donated nearly 5,000 coats to children in Baltimore since 2015.

This year, the Archdiocese has broadened the program to include children from St. Ambrose and nearby St. Bernardine Catholic Church, but also children from the surrounding neighborhoods.

