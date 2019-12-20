Christmas Mass Schedules for Cathedral and Basilica

For Immediate Release

Friday, December 20, 2019



Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Cathedral & Mulberry Streets)

Tuesday, December 24, Christmas Eve

4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., Midnight



Wednesday, December 25, Christmas Day

10:00 a.m. (Archbishop Lori, Celebrant)

Cathedral of Mary Our Queen (5200 N. Charles Street)

Tuesday, December 24, Christmas Eve

4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 10 p.m. (Archbishop Lori, Celebrant)

Wednesday, December 25, Christmas Day

10:00 a.m., 12 Noon

###

About the Archdiocese of Baltimore

The Archdiocese of Baltimore, established as a diocese in 1789, is the Premier See of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States. The archdiocese serves more than a half-million Catholics and encompasses most of the state of Maryland, serving the greater community in various ways.

Media Contact

Sean Caine

410.547.5378 (office)

443.857.4372 (cell)