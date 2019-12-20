Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365

Christmas Mass Schedules for Cathedral and Basilica

Archdiocese of Baltimore
December 20, 2019

For Immediate Release
Friday, December 20, 2019

Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Cathedral & Mulberry Streets)
Tuesday, December 24, Christmas Eve
4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., Midnight

Wednesday, December 25, Christmas Day
10:00 a.m. (Archbishop Lori, Celebrant)

Cathedral of Mary Our Queen (5200 N. Charles Street)
Tuesday, December 24, Christmas Eve
4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 10 p.m. (Archbishop Lori, Celebrant)

Wednesday, December 25, Christmas Day
10:00 a.m., 12 Noon

