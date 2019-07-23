Statement of Archbishop Lori on Appointment of New Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston

Archbishop William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore and Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, issued the following statement on the appointment of Bishop Mark Brennan as Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston.

“I offer my deepest gratitude to our Holy Father, Pope Francis, on the naming of Bishop Mark Brennan as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. The Archdiocese of Baltimore has been blessed these past two years by his service as Auxiliary Bishop. During that time, I have witnessed his pastoral love for the people of God, who have accepted and embraced him for his kindness, humility and joyful witness to the faith. These gifts and so many others will bring healing and hope to the Church in West Virginia, which deserves a shepherd who bears so many of the qualities possessed by Bishop Brennan. While we are saddened to lose him here in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, we extend our gratitude and prayers to him in his new role.”