Catholics Concerned about Health Risks Posed by Excessive Heat Excused from the Obligation to Attend Mass this Weekend

Archbishop William E. Lori is reminding Catholics in the Archdiocese of Baltimore that Church law excuses them from fulfilling the Sunday obligation to attend Mass due to a grave cause, such as the health risks posed by severe weather. Forecasters are predicting excessive heat for this coming weekend, posing a health risk to many, including the elderly.

Many parishes in the Archdiocese stream Mass live on parish websites and social media channels. A list of Masses streamed online is posted on the Archdiocese’s website, www.archbalt.org/online-mass/. Radio Mass of Baltimore also airs live from St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Baltimore on WCBM-680 AM at 9 a.m. Sunday and is re-aired the same day at 6 p.m. The Eternal Word Television Network also broadcasts the Mass at various times each day. Check www.ewtn.com for listings. Those who cannot safely attend Mass are encouraged to participate through one of these options.

The readings for Sunday, July 21, 2019, the Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, can be found at http://www.usccb.org/bible/readings/072119.cfm.

In Baltimore City, Catholic Charities will operate Our Daily Bread, My Sister’s Place, My Brother’s Keeper and the Weinberg Housing and Resource Center as a cooling center for those seeking a respite from the heat during the day. Catholic Charities will also keep the shelter dormitories in those facilities open during the day so that people experiencing homeless can avoid the heat.

The Archbishop prays for the health and safety of all during this extreme weather.