Statement of Archbishop William E. Lori on the U.S. Capitol Protests

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD, January 21 – “Our hearts are heavy as we witness the shocking and unlawful protests occurring in our nation’s capital. We fervently pray for peace and for God’s protection over our country, our lawmakers, and all those in harm’s way this terrible day. May peace-loving Americans of good will throughout the United States come together to engender peace, reconciliation and healing in our wounded and broken nation, which remains and must always be one, under God.”

